Pre-Valentine's Day cold, disruptive winds to whip from Great Lakes to mid-Atlantic
The Great Lakes and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States will escape the blizzard targeting eastern New England , but not the strong winds that may create other hazards from Sunday to Monday. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will sweep from Wisconsin and Michigan on Sunday to the mid-Atlantic during Sunday night and Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AccuWeather.com.
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: West Shore Auto Care Inc
|5 hr
|wsac123
|1
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Sat
|Local Deadbeat
|116
|How district can fix up aging school (May '08)
|Feb 8
|G Wolf
|5
|Erie school district to use enrollment to justi... (Mar '11)
|Feb 8
|Tacks Know More
|24
|Police arrest 8 for fraud following Kennedy Fri...
|Feb 8
|HA HA Man
|2
|Gannon alumna takes on candidacy for mayor
|Feb 4
|Donnie Trump
|7
|Harrisburg is a total disaster
|Feb 2
|Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC