Pre-Valentine's Day cold, disruptive ...

Pre-Valentine's Day cold, disruptive winds to whip from Great Lakes to mid-Atlantic

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: AccuWeather.com

The Great Lakes and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States will escape the blizzard targeting eastern New England , but not the strong winds that may create other hazards from Sunday to Monday. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will sweep from Wisconsin and Michigan on Sunday to the mid-Atlantic during Sunday night and Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AccuWeather.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Harrisburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: West Shore Auto Care Inc 5 hr wsac123 1
News Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13) Sat Local Deadbeat 116
News How district can fix up aging school (May '08) Feb 8 G Wolf 5
News Erie school district to use enrollment to justi... (Mar '11) Feb 8 Tacks Know More 24
News Police arrest 8 for fraud following Kennedy Fri... Feb 8 HA HA Man 2
News Gannon alumna takes on candidacy for mayor Feb 4 Donnie Trump 7
Harrisburg is a total disaster Feb 2 Trump 1
See all Harrisburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Harrisburg Forum Now

Harrisburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Harrisburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
 

Harrisburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,373 • Total comments across all topics: 278,799,340

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC