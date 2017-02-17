Political Scene 2/20/17
Zavada had a distinguished career in the United States Air Force as an aircraft maintenance and logistics officer, left active duty in 1994 and joined the reserves so she could return home to the Wyoming Valley and resume a career in pharmacy. Zavada practiced as a licensed pharmacist for a number of years before starting law school just two weeks before the Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gettysburg man breaks into Pa. Capitol building
|3 hr
|Costard
|18
|City man sentenced for stealing from employer (Apr '11)
|14 hr
|Getbackhonkycat
|3
|Review: Kennedy Fried Chicken (Feb '13)
|Sun
|agaih
|12
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|Sat
|Gene MAGAS the Most
|171
|Review: West Shore Auto Care Inc
|Feb 15
|jic
|2
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Feb 11
|Local Deadbeat
|116
|How district can fix up aging school (May '08)
|Feb 8
|G Wolf
|5
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC