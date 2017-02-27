Police searching for two missing Dauphin County teens
MIDDLETOWN, Dauphin County, Pa.- Police in Middletown and Harrisburg are searching for two missing teenage girls. Both were last seen in the area of Middletown Genesis Court on Sunday.
