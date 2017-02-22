Police are searching for a missing Lower Paxton Township man

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa - Lower Paxton Township Police ask for the public's help in finding David Palmer of Spring Valley Road. According to police, Palmer's out-of-state family called Lower Paxton Township Police, reporting ta the was supposed to board a bus going to Oklahoma City, but never picked up his pre-purchased ticket on January 29. Before Palmer went missing, he was sending sporadic messages to his family in Harrisburg.

