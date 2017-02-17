Pittsburgh prison already shrinking a...

Pittsburgh prison already shrinking as closing gets underway

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: O-R Online

HARRISBURG – The process of closing a massive state prison complex in Pittsburgh has made progress in the weeks since it was announced, including the transfer of some inmates to other facilities and a decision by the Corrections Department about where it will relocate the prison's medical and therapeutic programs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at O-R Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Harrisburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gettysburg man breaks into Pa. Capitol building 51 min Costard 18
News City man sentenced for stealing from employer (Apr '11) 11 hr Getbackhonkycat 3
Review: Kennedy Fried Chicken (Feb '13) Sun agaih 12
News Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16) Sat Gene MAGAS the Most 171
Review: West Shore Auto Care Inc Feb 15 jic 2
News Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13) Feb 11 Local Deadbeat 116
News How district can fix up aging school (May '08) Feb 8 G Wolf 5
See all Harrisburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Harrisburg Forum Now

Harrisburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Harrisburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Wall Street
 

Harrisburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,747 • Total comments across all topics: 279,020,786

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC