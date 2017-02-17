Pittsburgh prison already shrinking as closing gets underway
HARRISBURG – The process of closing a massive state prison complex in Pittsburgh has made progress in the weeks since it was announced, including the transfer of some inmates to other facilities and a decision by the Corrections Department about where it will relocate the prison's medical and therapeutic programs.
