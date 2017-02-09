Phillips-Hill: Wolf budget a good sta...

Phillips-Hill: Wolf budget a good starting pointa

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The York Daily Record

Gov. Tom Wolf wrote the headline for his budget address a few weeks ago when he decided not to pursue broad-based tax increases. The hard-working taxpayers of Pennsylvania have themselves to thank for the choice he made.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Harrisburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How district can fix up aging school (May '08) Wed G Wolf 5
News Erie school district to use enrollment to justi... (Mar '11) Wed Tacks Know More 24
News Police arrest 8 for fraud following Kennedy Fri... Wed HA HA Man 2
News Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13) Feb 5 A Hillary Deport... 115
News Gannon alumna takes on candidacy for mayor Feb 4 Donnie Trump 7
Harrisburg is a total disaster Feb 2 Trump 1
News Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12) Feb 1 Steve Gratman 217
See all Harrisburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Harrisburg Forum Now

Harrisburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Harrisburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Wall Street
 

Harrisburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,352 • Total comments across all topics: 278,719,148

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC