Pennsylvania's Capital BlueCross Names Hubley as a Vice President
Capital BlueCross, a health solutions and insurance company headquartered in Harrisburg, Penn., has announced Susan Hubley as the company's new vice president of corporate social responsibility. Hubley was most recently the director of community affairs at Highmark Blue Shield in Camp Hill, Penn.
