Pennsylvania's 2018 US Senate race gets going with GOP entry
Rick Saccone, a fiery Republican state lawmaker from suburban Pittsburgh, formally declared his candidacy Monday to challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey. Saccone held the event in the Pennsylvania Capitol, where he was joined by conservative supporters.
