Pennsylvania hunters get preliminary OK on semi-automatics
The Pennsylvania Game Commission has given preliminary approval to letting hunters use semi-automatic rifles and shotguns. The move comes in the wake of a new law Gov. Tom Wolf signed in November, that gives the game commission the authority to regulate semi-automatic rifles, shotguns and air guns.
