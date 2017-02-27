Pennlive Soundcheck brings you live shows from Pennsylvania musicians -- in our newsroom
We're launching a series of live, acoustic sets in our newsroom, which we'll stream on Pennlive's Facebook Live and record to create a video anthology of the sets on the Pennlive Youtube channel . We're inviting Pennsylvania artists to come in for 3-song sets, and we want to share that with you.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|Sun
|Gene Still Giggli...
|175
|Gettysburg man breaks into Pa. Capitol building
|Feb 24
|Stimpy
|29
|Residents turn out for 'Hands Off My Health Car... (Aug '09)
|Feb 23
|yidfellas v USA
|350
|City man sentenced for stealing from employer (Apr '11)
|Feb 20
|Getbackhonkycat
|3
|Review: Kennedy Fried Chicken (Feb '13)
|Feb 19
|agaih
|12
|Review: West Shore Auto Care Inc
|Feb 15
|jic
|2
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Feb 11
|Local Deadbeat
|116
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC