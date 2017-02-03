Penn State Football: Top Rated Runnin...

Penn State Football: Top Rated Running Back Commits To Nittany Lions

With the 2017 class only hours into the books, Penn State's 2018 recruiting haul might be the best yet under James Franklin. The Nittany Lions picking up a verbal commitment from the nation's top rated all-purpose running back Ricky Slade.

