Palmerton locals place at wool contest
Gabrielle Augustine, who won the junior division in 2008 and placed high in the junior and senior division since 2007, took third place this year in the senior division for New York. A Palmerton native, Augustine now lives in Coopersburg, New York, where she works as an assistant curator for the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
