Pa. table games revenue rises in January

Pa. table games revenue rises in January

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: O-R Online

HARRISBURG – Gross revenue from gambling at table games in Pennsylvania casinos during January was up 2.1 percent over January of 2016, according to figures released Thursday by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

Start the conversation, or Read more at O-R Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Harrisburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gettysburg man breaks into Pa. Capitol building 3 hr Fitus T Bluster 11
Review: West Shore Auto Care Inc Wed jic 2
News Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13) Feb 11 Local Deadbeat 116
News How district can fix up aging school (May '08) Feb 8 G Wolf 5
News Erie school district to use enrollment to justi... (Mar '11) Feb 8 Tacks Know More 24
News Police arrest 8 for fraud following Kennedy Fri... Feb 8 HA HA Man 2
News Gannon alumna takes on candidacy for mayor Feb 4 Donnie Trump 7
See all Harrisburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Harrisburg Forum Now

Harrisburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Harrisburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Harrisburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,916 • Total comments across all topics: 278,942,272

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC