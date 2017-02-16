Pa. table games revenue rises in January
HARRISBURG – Gross revenue from gambling at table games in Pennsylvania casinos during January was up 2.1 percent over January of 2016, according to figures released Thursday by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.
