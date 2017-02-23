Outdoor recreation springs ahead in record warmth Folks enjoy April weather in February, and garden plants get a jump on the season. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2lAQvHQ Kevin Shoop, left, and Tom Brown play pickleball with friends on a balmy Thursday afternoon at Penn National in Fayetteville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.