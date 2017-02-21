One year after guns stolen from Civil War Museum, still no insurance settlement for city
A year ago, someone broke into the National Civil War Museum and stole three guns that once belonged to Abraham Lincoln's Secretary of War Simon Cameron. The city of Harrisburg owned two of the guns, but still hasn't received an insurance settlement more than 12 months later.
