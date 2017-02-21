One year after guns stolen from Civil...

One year after guns stolen from Civil War Museum, still no insurance settlement for city

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: PennLive.com

A year ago, someone broke into the National Civil War Museum and stole three guns that once belonged to Abraham Lincoln's Secretary of War Simon Cameron. The city of Harrisburg owned two of the guns, but still hasn't received an insurance settlement more than 12 months later.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Harrisburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16) 4 hr Gene Still Giggli... 175
News Gettysburg man breaks into Pa. Capitol building Fri Stimpy 29
News Residents turn out for 'Hands Off My Health Car... (Aug '09) Feb 23 yidfellas v USA 350
News City man sentenced for stealing from employer (Apr '11) Feb 20 Getbackhonkycat 3
Review: Kennedy Fried Chicken (Feb '13) Feb 19 agaih 12
Review: West Shore Auto Care Inc Feb 15 jic 2
News Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13) Feb 11 Local Deadbeat 116
See all Harrisburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Harrisburg Forum Now

Harrisburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Harrisburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
 

Harrisburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,083 • Total comments across all topics: 279,167,783

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC