New 'Welcome to Harrisburg' sign going up at entryway to city

Construction of a new 18-foot tall welcome sign has begun at the entrance to the city of Harrisburg from Interstate 83. Workers and machinery have been on site for at least a week at the intersection of the highway ramps and North Second and Paxton streets. City council members in September approved a maintenance agreement with PennDOT for the new sign that will include an LED display screen.

