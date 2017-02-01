Mount Airy Casino fined $25,000 for over serving

The fines were the result of Board approvals at its public meeting of consent agreements between the PGCB's Office of Enforcement Counsel and the two casinos, Mount Airy Casino Resort in Monroe County and SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia. Mount Airy was fined $25,000 for allowing a visibly intoxicated patron to game. The fine was the result of a failure by casino personnel to prevent serving alcohol to a visibly intoxicated gaming patron.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.