More
In 130 years of existence, the Harvard Law Review had never elected a black woman as president. ImeIme Umana has changed that.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.
Comments
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gettysburg man breaks into Pa. Capitol building
|2 hr
|Davenport
|31
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|Sun
|Gene Still Giggli...
|175
|Residents turn out for 'Hands Off My Health Car... (Aug '09)
|Feb 23
|yidfellas v USA
|350
|City man sentenced for stealing from employer (Apr '11)
|Feb 20
|Getbackhonkycat
|3
|Review: Kennedy Fried Chicken (Feb '13)
|Feb 19
|agaih
|12
|Review: West Shore Auto Care Inc
|Feb 15
|jic
|2
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Feb 11
|Local Deadbeat
|116
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC