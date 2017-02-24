Millcreek woman sentenced for thefts totalinga
A 49-year-old Millcreek Township woman who cheated a man out of more than $42,000 and burglarized an elderly neighbor's home has been sentenced to Lebanon County prison. Millcreek woman sentenced for thefts totaling more than $42,000 A 49-year-old Millcreek Township woman who cheated a man out of more than $42,000 and burglarized an elderly neighbor's home has been sentenced to Lebanon County prison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gettysburg man breaks into Pa. Capitol building
|10 hr
|Stimpy
|29
|Residents turn out for 'Hands Off My Health Car... (Aug '09)
|Thu
|yidfellas v USA
|350
|City man sentenced for stealing from employer (Apr '11)
|Feb 20
|Getbackhonkycat
|3
|Review: Kennedy Fried Chicken (Feb '13)
|Feb 19
|agaih
|12
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|Feb 18
|Gene MAGAS the Most
|171
|Review: West Shore Auto Care Inc
|Feb 15
|jic
|2
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Feb 11
|Local Deadbeat
|116
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC