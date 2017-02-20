Medical Marijuana
HARRISBURG, Pa, - The Pennsylvania Department of Health will now accept permit applications from individuals interested in becoming medical marijuana growers/processors or dispensary owners. This is the latest step in implementing the medical marijuana program signed into law by Governor Tom Wolf last year.
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gettysburg man breaks into Pa. Capitol building
|3 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|22
|City man sentenced for stealing from employer (Apr '11)
|Mon
|Getbackhonkycat
|3
|Review: Kennedy Fried Chicken (Feb '13)
|Feb 19
|agaih
|12
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|Feb 18
|Gene MAGAS the Most
|171
|Review: West Shore Auto Care Inc
|Feb 15
|jic
|2
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Feb 11
|Local Deadbeat
|116
|How district can fix up aging school (May '08)
|Feb 8
|G Wolf
|5
