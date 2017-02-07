Man suffers gunshot wound late Monday night in Harrisburg
City police say a 59 year old man suffered a non-life threatening gunshot to his left calf just before midnight on Monday. Officers responded at 11:57 p.m. to the 1600 block of North 3rd Street for a report of shots fired.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
Comments
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Erie school district to use enrollment to justi... (Mar '11)
|6 hr
|Dozie Skozie
|21
|Police arrest 8 for fraud following Kennedy Fri...
|14 hr
|Chicken and Melons
|1
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Feb 5
|A Hillary Deport...
|115
|Gannon alumna takes on candidacy for mayor
|Feb 4
|Donnie Trump
|7
|Harrisburg is a total disaster
|Feb 2
|Trump
|1
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12)
|Feb 1
|Steve Gratman
|217
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|Jan 30
|GeneCantStopMAGAing
|170
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC