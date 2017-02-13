Man charged in burglary, vandalism of Pa. Capitol
A 27-year-old-man faced burglary, vandalism and resisting arrest charges after allegedly breaking into the ornate Pennsylvania Capitol building after a night out drinking, broke signs and sprayed fire suppressant around Senate corridors. Capitol Police identified the man today as Ryan William Stump, of Gettysburg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: West Shore Auto Care Inc
|Sun
|wsac123
|1
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Sat
|Local Deadbeat
|116
|How district can fix up aging school (May '08)
|Feb 8
|G Wolf
|5
|Erie school district to use enrollment to justi... (Mar '11)
|Feb 8
|Tacks Know More
|24
|Police arrest 8 for fraud following Kennedy Fri...
|Feb 8
|HA HA Man
|2
|Gannon alumna takes on candidacy for mayor
|Feb 4
|Donnie Trump
|7
|Harrisburg is a total disaster
|Feb 2
|Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC