Maher reflects on 20-year career in state House

Regarding his counterparts in Harrisburg, state Rep. John Maher has an alarming statistic: “We're nearing 40 members of the Legislature becoming incarcerated since I've been there.” It's been 20 years since the Republican from Upper St. Clair took office following the midterm death of his predecessor, Al Pettit. So that averages out to a pair of senators and/or representatives heading to prison for each year of Maher's political career, including some especially high-profile people.

