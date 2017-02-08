Is the Market Street Bridge about to ...

Is the Market Street Bridge about to get a new name?

Legislation was approved by the Senate Transportation Committee on Wednesday to change the name of the Market Street bridge after the late Cumberland County legislator Harold Mowery. (File photo/Joe Hermitt More than 13,000 motorists, on average, daily make their way across the Susquehanna River in Harrisburg on a stately bridge that, for decades -- possibly a century or more -- has been called the Market Street Bridge.

