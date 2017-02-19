Inmate escapes from Harrisburg jail

Inmate escapes from Harrisburg jail

Read more: The Lebanon Daily News

Blotter: Inmate escapes from Harrisburg jail Frank Acevedo is wanted for failing to return to the Siena House Corrections Center in Harrisburg Friday evening. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2lxkLpj Escape: Frank Acevedo, 44, failed to return to the Siena House Corrections Center, 128 E. Azalea Drive, Harrisburg, at 9 p.m. Friday, state police at Harrisburg said.

