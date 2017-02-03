immigration rally.JPG
A crowd of more than 300 people have gathered in front of the Capitol in Harrisburg to protest President Donald Trump's executive order suspending the nation's refugee program and temporarily halting immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries.
