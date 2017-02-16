How Gullifty's closing rearranges the...

How Gullifty's closing rearranges the Millennium Music Conference lineup

The Underground, Gullifty's downstairs performance venue, was one of several slated to host performance showcases connected with the Millennium Music Conference over Feb. 24 and 25. The performances scheduled originally scheduled for Gullifty's on Feb. 24 will instead be relocated to the Capital Room at the Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center on the same date, along with newly announced band Eskimo Wave. The schedule is now as follows: 8:30 pm Amy Jay 9:30 pm High Waters 10:30 pm Autopilot Saskatoon 11:30 pm Morse Coda 12:30 am Mi Manchi 1:00 am Eskimo Wave The performances originally scheduled for Gullifty's on Feb. 25 have been relocated to several of the remaining 27 participating venues.

