Harrisburg shooting suspect in standoff with police
Harrisburg police say Daequann Buckner, the suspect in two shootings on Feb. 4 , has barricaded himself in a house along the 2300 block of Berryhill Street in Harrisburg. Police say Buckner injured a man and a woman at the corner of North 5th and Granite streets and were expected to recover from their injuries.
