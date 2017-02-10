Harrisburg shooting suspect in standoff with police

Harrisburg police say Daequann Buckner, the suspect in two shootings on Feb. 4 , has barricaded himself in a house along the 2300 block of Berryhill Street in Harrisburg. Police say Buckner injured a man and a woman at the corner of North 5th and Granite streets and were expected to recover from their injuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.