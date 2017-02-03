Harrisburg return to City Island full...

Harrisburg return to City Island full-time in 2017

The Harrisburg City Islanders will play every home match of the 2017 USL Regular Season at FNB Field. The decision marks the clubs return to City Island after one year in limbo.

Harrisburg, PA

