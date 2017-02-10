Harrisburg officials oppose effort to...

Harrisburg officials oppose effort to rename Market Street Bridge

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: PennLive.com

The Market Street Bridge in Harrisburg has served as a way to connect the East and West shores for nearly 200 years, but a proposal by a state senator to rename the historic bridge has proven divisive. The Senate Transportation Committee this week approved a proposal to change the name of the Market Street Bridge to the "Senator Harold Mowery Market Street Bridge."

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Harrisburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13) 12 hr Local Deadbeat 116
News How district can fix up aging school (May '08) Feb 8 G Wolf 5
News Erie school district to use enrollment to justi... (Mar '11) Feb 8 Tacks Know More 24
News Police arrest 8 for fraud following Kennedy Fri... Feb 8 HA HA Man 2
News Gannon alumna takes on candidacy for mayor Feb 4 Donnie Trump 7
Harrisburg is a total disaster Feb 2 Trump 1
News Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12) Feb 1 Steve Gratman 217
See all Harrisburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Harrisburg Forum Now

Harrisburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Harrisburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Earthquake
 

Harrisburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,895 • Total comments across all topics: 278,772,765

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC