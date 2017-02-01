Harrisburg mayor starts reelection ca...

Harrisburg mayor starts reelection campaign with huge financial advantage

Yesterday

Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse is starting his reelection bid with a huge financial advantage over Gloria Martin-Roberts, his challenger in the Democratic primary. Papenfuse has a $43,000 war chest compared to former City Council President Martin-Roberts, who has raised $6,425, according to year-end reports filed Tuesday.

