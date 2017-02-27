Harrisburg man threw hot grease in victima s face
Dauphin County Criminal Investigation Division is seeking help from the public in locating 63 year old LaSalle Drayton, whose last known address was in the 300 block of Green Street, in Harrisburg. Drayton is accused of throwing hot grease onto the victim's face, hands and chest, causing burns.
