Harrisburg man facing charges after robbing Sunoco, leading police on chase

12 hrs ago Read more: WPMT-TV York

On February 3 at approximately 5:00 a.m., a Swatara Township police officer on routine patrol saw a suspicious vehicle leaving the Sunoco gas station located in the 800 block of Eisenhower Boulevard. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop of the vehicle, but Torres, the driver of the vehicle, refused to yield to the emergency lights and sirens.

