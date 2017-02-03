Harrisburg man facing charges after robbing Sunoco, leading police on chase

On February 3 at approximately 5:00 a.m., a Swatara Township police officer on routine patrol saw a suspicious vehicle leaving the Sunoco gas station located in the 800 block of Eisenhower Boulevard. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop of the vehicle, but Torres, the driver of the vehicle, refused to yield to the emergency lights and sirens.

