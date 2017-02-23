Harrisburg man charged with unlawful possession of an AR-15, ammunition

The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced today that Yamil Mediavilla-Diaz, age 30, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania was indicted on February 22, 2017, by a federal grand jury on a firearms charge. According to United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, the indictment alleges that on August 19, 2016, in Harrisburg, Mediavilla-Diaz unlawfully possessed an AR-15 and ammunition as a previously convicted felon.

