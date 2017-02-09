Harrisburg man accused of burning toddler in scalding water
HARRISBURG, Pa.-A Harrisburg man who police say put a 2-year-old boy into a scalding bath last year has been arrested. Curtis Allen, 31, is charged with aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of child.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
Comments
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How district can fix up aging school (May '08)
|21 hr
|G Wolf
|5
|Erie school district to use enrollment to justi... (Mar '11)
|Wed
|Tacks Know More
|24
|Police arrest 8 for fraud following Kennedy Fri...
|Wed
|HA HA Man
|2
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Feb 5
|A Hillary Deport...
|115
|Gannon alumna takes on candidacy for mayor
|Feb 4
|Donnie Trump
|7
|Harrisburg is a total disaster
|Feb 2
|Trump
|1
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12)
|Feb 1
|Steve Gratman
|217
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC