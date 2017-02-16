Harrisburg codes officer inspected building, but not balcony, where man died in fall
A Harrisburg codes officer inspected a three-story apartment building downtown in 2015 that was the site of a fatal fall Saturday, but didn't inspect the balcony. That's because the balcony in the 800 block of North Second Street is only accessible through a third-story window.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gettysburg man breaks into Pa. Capitol building
|1 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|9
|Review: West Shore Auto Care Inc
|Wed
|jic
|2
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Feb 11
|Local Deadbeat
|116
|How district can fix up aging school (May '08)
|Feb 8
|G Wolf
|5
|Erie school district to use enrollment to justi... (Mar '11)
|Feb 8
|Tacks Know More
|24
|Police arrest 8 for fraud following Kennedy Fri...
|Feb 8
|HA HA Man
|2
|Gannon alumna takes on candidacy for mayor
|Feb 4
|Donnie Trump
|7
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC