Harrisburg 8th grader wins statewide a Google-Doodlea competition
Aneesa, an 8th grade student at Harrisburg's Marshall Math Science Academy, has loved drawing since she was as young as she can remember. "Drawing is a hobby that keeps me calm and relaxed," she says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
Comments
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gettysburg man breaks into Pa. Capitol building
|17 hr
|Stevie G
|28
|Residents turn out for 'Hands Off My Health Car... (Aug '09)
|Thu
|yidfellas v USA
|350
|City man sentenced for stealing from employer (Apr '11)
|Feb 20
|Getbackhonkycat
|3
|Review: Kennedy Fried Chicken (Feb '13)
|Feb 19
|agaih
|12
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|Feb 18
|Gene MAGAS the Most
|171
|Review: West Shore Auto Care Inc
|Feb 15
|jic
|2
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Feb 11
|Local Deadbeat
|116
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC