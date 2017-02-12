Groundbreaking Red Light Therapy Acqu...

Groundbreaking Red Light Therapy Acquired at Skocik Chiropractic in Pennsylvania

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

While the effects of light therapy have been monitored for over twenty years, recent studies discovered promising results from near infrared light therapy in health treatments. Infrared light, known as red light, emits a low energy wave of photons that absorb into the skin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Harrisburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13) Sat Local Deadbeat 116
News How district can fix up aging school (May '08) Feb 8 G Wolf 5
News Erie school district to use enrollment to justi... (Mar '11) Feb 8 Tacks Know More 24
News Police arrest 8 for fraud following Kennedy Fri... Feb 8 HA HA Man 2
News Gannon alumna takes on candidacy for mayor Feb 4 Donnie Trump 7
Harrisburg is a total disaster Feb 2 Trump 1
News Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12) Feb 1 Steve Gratman 217
See all Harrisburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Harrisburg Forum Now

Harrisburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Harrisburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Earthquake
  5. Pope Francis
 

Harrisburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,572 • Total comments across all topics: 278,791,680

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC