Glass Announces Candidacy for Magisterial District Justice

Jim Glass of Coalport is announcing his candidacy for Magisterial District Justice 46-3-04, located in Houtzdale, in Clearfield County. Growing up in Coalport, his parents, Don and Maggie Glass, instilled in him a sense of community and duty, and this led to his career as a police officer.

