Gas station robber forced to settle f...

Gas station robber forced to settle for cigars: Police

7 hrs ago

A man charged with robbing a gas station in Dauphin County had to settle for some cigars after he was not given any money, according to police in Swatara Township. A township officer spotted a "suspicious vehicle" leaving the parking lot of the Sunoco gas station along the 800 block of Eisenhower Blvd. just before 5 a.m. on Friday, police said.

