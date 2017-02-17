Flu season reaches peak in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa., - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced the flu season has reached epidemic levels, including in Pennsylvania. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, we are in peak flu season and residents need to take the proper steps to prevent getting sick.
