Downs Racing licenserenewal hearing slated

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board will hold a hearing next month on the license renewal for Downs Racing, operator of Mohegan Sun Pocono in Plains Twp. The public is invited to participate in the hearing that will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 29, at the Plains Twp.

