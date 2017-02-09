D&H Distributing Prepares "Centennial...

D&H Distributing Prepares "Centennial Countdown" to Wrap Up its 10th Decade

D&H Distributing, the leading North American computer products and consumer electronics distributor, has embarked on a "Centennial Countdown" in preparation for its milestone 100th year of business, impending in 2018. The company has created a new web site with special messaging for its retailer, etailer, dealer, and manufacturer partners throughout North America.

