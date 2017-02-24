Cousin of Harrisburg shooting victim charged with aggravated assault
Harrisburg Bureau Police charged 16-year-old Michael Windham with Aggravated assault and related weapons charges for allegedly shooting his 13-year-old cousin. Police said Thursday, Feb. 23, at 7 p.m., they responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of North St. The victim, a 13-year-old boy who lived with extended family in the North St. home, was found with a gunshot wound lying on the floor.
