Council to hear medical marijuana proposal
A York firm hoping to open a medical marijuana dispensary in Chambersburg next year will tell Borough Council about its plans at Monday night's Council meeting. Council to hear medical marijuana proposal CHAMBERSBURG - A York firm hoping to open a medical marijuana dispensary in Chambersburg next year will tell Borough Council about its plans at Monday night's Council meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: West Shore Auto Care Inc
|Sun
|wsac123
|1
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Sat
|Local Deadbeat
|116
|How district can fix up aging school (May '08)
|Feb 8
|G Wolf
|5
|Erie school district to use enrollment to justi... (Mar '11)
|Feb 8
|Tacks Know More
|24
|Police arrest 8 for fraud following Kennedy Fri...
|Feb 8
|HA HA Man
|2
|Gannon alumna takes on candidacy for mayor
|Feb 4
|Donnie Trump
|7
|Harrisburg is a total disaster
|Feb 2
|Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC