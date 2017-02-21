Construction activity resuming on Interstate 81 in Cumberland County
HARRISBURG, Pa.- The unusually warm weather this week in February has prompted the contractor for the Interstate 81 widening project in Cumberland County to resume construction activity several days earlier than originally scheduled. The warmer temperatures are more conducive for painting new traffic lines for the upcoming traffic shift for northbound and southbound motorists.
