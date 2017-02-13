Commentary: Blame local officials, not DeVos, for state of Philly schools
Betsy DeVos is officially the U.S. secretary of Education, and judging from the reaction of her opponents, you'd think she was advocating selling underprivileged school children to the meat market in order to feed rich land owners. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer insisted Trump's decision to appoint DeVos as Education secretary should "offend every single American man, woman, and child who has benefited from the public education system in this country."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: West Shore Auto Care Inc
|Sun
|wsac123
|1
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Feb 11
|Local Deadbeat
|116
|How district can fix up aging school (May '08)
|Feb 8
|G Wolf
|5
|Erie school district to use enrollment to justi... (Mar '11)
|Feb 8
|Tacks Know More
|24
|Police arrest 8 for fraud following Kennedy Fri...
|Feb 8
|HA HA Man
|2
|Gannon alumna takes on candidacy for mayor
|Feb 4
|Donnie Trump
|7
|Harrisburg is a total disaster
|Feb 2
|Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC