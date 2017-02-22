Coaches Caravan Returns In 2017
Franklin and a number of other Penn State coaches still to be announced will be in York and Philadelphia/King of Prussia on May 8, Hazleton and Harrisburg on May 9, Pittsburgh on May 10, and Altoona and Williamsport on May 11. The exact locations/times are still to be determined. Schedule of Events: May 8: York May 8: Philadelphia/King of Prussia May 9: Hazleton May 9: Harrisburg May 10: Pittsburgh May 11: Altoona May 11: Williamsport Sandy Barbour put the event on hiatus last March, citing the state budget impasse as a significant factor in the decision.
