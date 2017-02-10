Celebrating Black History Month through art A gallery is highlighting black, female artists in Downtown York City Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/education/2017/02/10/celebrating-black-history-month-through-art/97715666/ Artist and educator Ophelia Chambliss, of Manchester Township, poses for a photo at Marketview Arts Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in York City. As the curator of the Twelve Black Female Exhibition, Chambliss noticed the lack of representation of African Americans in art exhibits, and came up with her own show, to not only showcase herself, but other women ranging from ages 15-65.

