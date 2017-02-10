Celebrating Black History Month through art
Celebrating Black History Month through art A gallery is highlighting black, female artists in Downtown York City Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/education/2017/02/10/celebrating-black-history-month-through-art/97715666/ Artist and educator Ophelia Chambliss, of Manchester Township, poses for a photo at Marketview Arts Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in York City. As the curator of the Twelve Black Female Exhibition, Chambliss noticed the lack of representation of African Americans in art exhibits, and came up with her own show, to not only showcase herself, but other women ranging from ages 15-65.
Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|9 hr
|Local Deadbeat
|116
|How district can fix up aging school (May '08)
|Wed
|G Wolf
|5
|Erie school district to use enrollment to justi... (Mar '11)
|Feb 8
|Tacks Know More
|24
|Police arrest 8 for fraud following Kennedy Fri...
|Feb 8
|HA HA Man
|2
|Gannon alumna takes on candidacy for mayor
|Feb 4
|Donnie Trump
|7
|Harrisburg is a total disaster
|Feb 2
|Trump
|1
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12)
|Feb 1
|Steve Gratman
|217
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC