Brick-oven pizza and Puerto Rican cuisine join Broad Street Market in Harrisburg
Shoppers at the Broad Street Market in Harrisburg can now pick up piping hot brick-oven pizzas and homemade Puerto Rican foods. Knead is owned by Terence Hanley and Jennie O'Neill, two Harrisburg residents, who decided to take their passion for pizza to the next level by opening the stand.
